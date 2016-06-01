Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Terry G Berates Secular Music After Releasing So Many
DJ Kentalky – Quarantine Mixtape
Terry Tha Rapman – Dan Maraya In A New Bugatti

Terry G Berates Secular Music After Releasing So Many



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 42 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Coming from an artiste who has released several secular songs; Free Madness, Akpako Master, Run Mad, Trowey and a whole bunch of them, Terry G, has openly criticised secular music.

The singer in a video circulating online said “Anyone doing secular music would not have rest of mind till they die,” he added saying; “secular music is of the world.”

He went on to say gospel music is the way to go as it has a lot of advantages; peace of mind, divine favour and others, to mention a few.

His recent comments begs the question; Is Terry G going all spiritual on us?

Recall that the singer recently released a song titled “Adura” which means “Prayer” in the Yoruba dialect.

TERRY G A HYPOCRITE?

Would it be safe to say Terry G is a hypocrite?

Terry G can be considered a pioneer of the kind of music he has publicly criticised.

In fact, 90 percent of his release are secular songs.

A little search on google has helped show the kinds of songs released by the Akpako Master.

alt

I recall the singer saying he had envisaged himself and Naira Marley making the world a crazier place. With gospel songs I presume?

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, Terry G said what the society condemned in his prime time, is being accepted now and no one is complaining about it.

He also considers himself as one who paved a path for the likes of Naira Marley. Likewise, being the alpha Marlian.

Watch video below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 134