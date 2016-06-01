Terry G Berates Secular Music After Releasing So Many
Coming from an artiste who has released several secular songs; Free Madness, Akpako Master, Run Mad, Trowey and a whole bunch of them, Terry G, has openly criticised secular music.
The singer in a video circulating online said “Anyone doing secular music would not have rest of mind till they die,” he added saying; “secular music is of the world.”
He went on to say gospel music is the way to go as it has a lot of advantages; peace of mind, divine favour and others, to mention a few.
His recent comments begs the question; Is Terry G going all spiritual on us?
Recall that the singer recently released a song titled “Adura” which means “Prayer” in the Yoruba dialect.
TERRY G A HYPOCRITE?
Would it be safe to say Terry G is a hypocrite?
Terry G can be considered a pioneer of the kind of music he has publicly criticised.
In fact, 90 percent of his release are secular songs.
A little search on google has helped show the kinds of songs released by the Akpako Master.
I recall the singer saying he had envisaged himself and Naira Marley making the world a crazier place. With gospel songs I presume?
In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, Terry G said what the society condemned in his prime time, is being accepted now and no one is complaining about it.
He also considers himself as one who paved a path for the likes of Naira Marley. Likewise, being the alpha Marlian.
Watch video below;
