Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Terry G Berates Secular Music After Releasing So Many

Coming from an artiste who has released several secular songs; Free Madness, Akpako Master, Run Mad, Trowey and a whole bunch of them, Terry G, has openly criticised secular music.

The singer in a video circulating online said “Anyone doing secular music would not have rest of mind till they die,” he added saying; “secular music is of the world.”

He went on to say gospel music is the way to go as it has a lot of advantages; peace of mind, divine favour and others, to mention a few.

His recent comments begs the question; Is Terry G going all spiritual on us?

Recall that the singer recently released a song titled “Adura” which means “Prayer” in the Yoruba dialect.

TERRY G A HYPOCRITE?

Would it be safe to say Terry G is a hypocrite?

Terry G can be considered a pioneer of the kind of music he has publicly criticised.

In fact, 90 percent of his release are secular songs.

A little search on google has helped show the kinds of songs released by the Akpako Master.

I recall the singer saying he had envisaged himself and Naira Marley making the world a crazier place. With gospel songs I presume?

In an exclusive interview with Channels TV, Terry G said what the society condemned in his prime time, is being accepted now and no one is complaining about it.

He also considers himself as one who paved a path for the likes of Naira Marley. Likewise, being the alpha Marlian.

Watch video below;

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities

Loading...