Terry Tha Rapman – Dan Maraya In A New Bugatti

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 21 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Terry tha Rapman drops this new trap single infused with a sample from the late Arewa legend Dan Maraya Jos, 
He also pays homage to him and the late Mamman Shatta in the chorus.

The track was produced by Pherowshuz.
You can stream HERE.

[embedded content]

