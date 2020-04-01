Solidstar – Pempe
With “Ala” still basking, Solidstar is set to drop a new Afrobeat jam. The forthcoming banger is titled “Pempe” and it comes with a Challenge where the winner would be rewarded #100,000. The selected winner also stands a chance to feature on the original song, would working together with King Solid.
“Pempe” is an Afrobeat tune blended with the pop sound that has good strings and drums. Dedicated to all lovers of Afrobeat sound the track has Solidstar’s hook & chorus and comes with a free space for artiste, fans and music lovers to record on (drop some verse) and share on Instagram with the Hashtag #PempeChallenge. Solidstar would pick the best entry, reward him or her with the 100k Naira and also feature him/her on the official “Pempe” single.
