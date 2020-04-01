Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Illbliss – Country
Illbliss – Country
- 6 hours 52 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Heavyweight Nigerian rapper, IllBliss comes through with a brand new cut titled “Country”.
The new socially conscious track speaks truth to the bad state of our country, Nigeria.
The lyrics for this song cuts deeper than a double-edged sword.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 134