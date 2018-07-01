Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Timaya Contemplates Releasing New Album

The Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, Timaya, has been contemplating on whether to release his album or stay put.

Sharing a video on his Instagram page, the singer mentioned he was eager to release a new album titled “Gratitude“.

However, the pandemic coronavirus ravaging the world and rising in Nigeria, has caused a setback for the Balance singer.

According to Timaya, he would love to drop the album without looking insensitive to the current situation in the country.

He also threw the question to the fans asking for their opinions, to release or not?

Gratitude should be Timaya’s 8th project if he finally decides to release it.

True Story, released in 2007, was the body of work that brought Timaya to lime light as it was also his first album. Gift and Grace followed next in 2008, De Rebirth in 2010, LLNP (Long Life N Prosperity) in 2011, Upgrade in 2012, Epiphany in 2014 and his recent release, Chulo Vibes in 2019.

Watch video below;

