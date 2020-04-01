Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Byno – Nobody (A DJ Neptune Cover)
Byno – Nobody (A DJ Neptune Cover)
- 4 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Talented Nigerian singer/songwriter, BYNO shares a spectacular rendition of DJ Neptune’s chart-topping record titled “NOBODY” featuring raving singer, JoeBoy and superstar singer, Mr Eazi.
The song was produced by “CautionLXE”.
Enjoy below.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144