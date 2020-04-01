Mr. 2kay ft Micon – A Fight for All

Nigerian superstar Mr 2kay teams up with producer and singer Micon for a good cause, educating and sharing visible hope to the world as we continue to fight the deadly coronavirus global pandemic through the song “A Fight For All” produced by Micon

What better way is there to send such a message of hope if not through music?. The song “A Fight For All” follows up Mr 2kay’s previous release “Concentrate The EP” which dropped December 2019

“This is a fight for all, No need to panic, Just do the right thing and we will win this”

Check it out and share your thoughts below. Stay safe. COVID-19 is real.

DOWNLOAD