Presidential Aide Bashir Ahmad Knocks Zlatan For Joking About COVID-19



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 45 minutes ago
zlatan

Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile has once again made a jest of the Corona Virus cases announced in Nigeria.

The ‘Bolanle’ crooner used ‘laughing out loud’ emojis on a recent status report by NCDC which showed he had no empathy or was really out of touch with reality.

Presidential Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad gave a stern reply as regarding COVID-19 to Zlatan who found the whole situation funny.

Bashir quoted President Buhari words ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death’.

Zlatan, as President Buhari stated in his national broadcast on April 13th, ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death.’ https://t.co/P1IpHfz7ax

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 20, 2020

I can see some people are angry with my reply to Zlatan’s tweet, which he made a joke out of NCDC’s last night update on #COVID19Nigeria. I didn’t reply him as Zlatan, I replied him as a celebrity, who has hundreds of followers. Again, ‘this whole #COVID19 issue is not a joke.’ pic.twitter.com/qgA8aI2gdB

— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 20, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time Zlatan downplayed the effect of Corona Virus as he previously stated that he believes the disease is a hoax. He made the remark on Instagram live with Bankulli.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
