Presidential Aide Bashir Ahmad Knocks Zlatan For Joking About COVID-19
- 2 hours 45 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Indigenous rapper Zlatan Ibile has once again made a jest of the Corona Virus cases announced in Nigeria.
The ‘Bolanle’ crooner used ‘laughing out loud’ emojis on a recent status report by NCDC which showed he had no empathy or was really out of touch with reality.
Presidential Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad gave a stern reply as regarding COVID-19 to Zlatan who found the whole situation funny.
Bashir quoted President Buhari words ‘this is not a joke, it’s a matter of life and death’.
This wouldn’t be the first time Zlatan downplayed the effect of Corona Virus as he previously stated that he believes the disease is a hoax. He made the remark on Instagram live with Bankulli.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles