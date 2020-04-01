Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: DJ Coublon x Fiokee x Klem – Holla Me
3Guard Record producer and one of Nigeria’s finest hit-makers, DJ Coublon, joins fores with A-list guitarist, Fiokee and Klem to unlock a new tune titled “Holla Me.”
The reggae-themed song is followed by a befitting visual directed by David Anga.
Enjoy below.
STREAM/DOWNLOAD HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159