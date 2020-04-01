Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Ecool – Gangsta Lovin ft. Victoria Kimani
Davido’s official disc jockey, DJ Ecool delivers a brand new collaborative effort “Gangsta Lovin” featuring Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani.
The track is the first off his recently released EP titled “New Side”.
Listen and Enjoy below.
