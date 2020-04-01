Home | Showtime | Celebrities | DJ Ecool – Gangsta Lovin ft. Victoria Kimani
Oritse Femi ft Segg Brown – Banana
BBanks – 4.20 ft. Olamide

DJ Ecool – Gangsta Lovin ft. Victoria Kimani



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Davido’s official disc jockey, DJ Ecool delivers a brand new collaborative effort “Gangsta Lovin” featuring Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani.

The track is the first off his recently released EP titled “New Side”.

Listen and Enjoy below.

DOWNLOAD

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159