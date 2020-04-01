Home | Showtime | Celebrities | BBanks – 4.20 ft. Olamide
BBanks – 4.20 ft. Olamide
YBNL producer, BBanks teams up with his boss Olamide to unlock a brand new banger titled “4.20“. The track was produced by B.Banks and serves as a track that commemorates Weed Day.
