M.I Abaga: Damned If He Does, Damned If He Doesn't, By Abidoye Adedeji
Dr Sid – Lit ft. Ladipoe (Prod. By Altims)

OD Woods – Together



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
alt

Recently, It has become necessary to stay home and stay safe till we can figure out how to completely beat this pandemic and get back to living freely.

Before then, there’s lot of ways to make your staying home a little more fun and easier. Enjoy this brand new single from Woodhouse Entertainment’s Star, OD WOODS titled #together while you quarantine, chill and stay safe. 

TOGETHER is produced by Yungzil, mixed and mastered by STG.

DOWNLOAD

About Article Author

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

