OD Woods – Together
- 2 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Recently, It has become necessary to stay home and stay safe till we can figure out how to completely beat this pandemic and get back to living freely.
Before then, there’s lot of ways to make your staying home a little more fun and easier. Enjoy this brand new single from Woodhouse Entertainment’s Star, OD WOODS titled #together while you quarantine, chill and stay safe.
TOGETHER is produced by Yungzil, mixed and mastered by STG.
