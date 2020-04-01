Dr Sid – Lit ft. Ladipoe (Prod. By Altims)
- 2 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Mavin’s veteran singer, Dr Sid shares a brand new collaborative effort titled “Lit” featuring labelmates, and rapper, LadiPoe.
The track was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house producer Altims.
On “LIT” Dr Sid talks about making use of every moment to be Ontop of The World (You don’t have to set a day aside to feel yourself). The song also sees LadiPoe (LOTR) rapping in Yoruba dialect.
Celebrate 4/20 with this feel good song about having a good time… Listen and get litttt!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles