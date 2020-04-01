Dr Sid – Lit ft. Ladipoe (Prod. By Altims)

Mavin’s veteran singer, Dr Sid shares a brand new collaborative effort titled “Lit” featuring labelmates, and rapper, LadiPoe.

The track was produced by Mavin Records’ in-house producer Altims.

On “LIT” Dr Sid talks about making use of every moment to be Ontop of The World (You don’t have to set a day aside to feel yourself). The song also sees LadiPoe (LOTR) rapping in Yoruba dialect.

Celebrate 4/20 with this feel good song about having a good time… Listen and get litttt!