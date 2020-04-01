Samklef Picks Fight With Zlatan On Twitter

Veteran music producer Samklef is at it again picking little fights with fellow colleagues in the Nigerian music industry.

Last time, Samklef called out Simi, YCee and Yemi Alade for letting him down in the past. Yemi Alade in particular returned the favour as she slammed the music producer and singer.

In another incidence, Samklef picked a fight with Zlatan on Twitter over what the latter willing tweeted. ‘Many have eyes but can’t see’, Zlatan tweeted.

Samklef quoted the tweet and responsed ‘Some get head but can’t think’. His reply didn’t go well with the Zanku master who fired at him.

‘And some don old but dem no dey ever respect themselves’, tweeted Zlatan in his response to Samklef.

See exchange below.

Meanwhile, Presidential Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad has warned Zlatan to stop joking about Corona Virus.