‘I Was A Little Intimidated By Dagrin’ – MI Abaga Writes

Ten years after the demise of Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun better known as Dagrin, veteran rapper MI Abaga eulogizes the late rapper.
MI in a series of tweets shared his own experience with Dagrin and how much the ‘PonPon’ crooner inspired his second album ‘MI2’.
The former Chocolate City rapper and boss, narrated how Dagrin’s lyrics inspired him towards making his second studio album. He explained that the wide acceptance of Dagrin’s ‘CEO’ album made him draw a template from that body of work.
The ‘Bad Belle’ crooner admitted he was a little intimidated by Dagrin’s talent and energy. He shared a lot more in his eulogy for the late rapper.
