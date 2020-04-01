Home | Showtime | Celebrities | May D – Dey Normal
May D – Dey Normal
- 2 hours 19 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Sensational Nigerian singer, May D delivers a brand new single titled “Dey Normal.”
“Dey Normal” is the singer’s debut single for the year 2020.
The record was produced by Vstix and it was mixed/mastered by Swaps.
