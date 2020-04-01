Dagrin10yrs: QUIZZzY – Pun Pun Pun (Da Grin Freestyle)

So November last year I was having a great time listening to Da Grin’s “CEO” album while working on a project for JOSPLAY. I decided to share a tweet asking rappers to jump on the instrumental for “Pun Pun Pun” but that was overtaken by other events.

Well today, we remember the iconic rapper 10 years after his death, and the legacies he left behind.

One of JTown’s finest rappers, QUIZZzY (Marquiz) reminded me of my tweet and in a few hours, he was able to put out this very impressive content (exclusive by the way). I’ve always known him to be an exceptional rapper but I didn’t expect him to come through in such short notice (not like I ever doubted him).

He also used the medium to pay tribute to late J Town rapper, Al Chaddas.

Check on his offering below and share your thoughts.