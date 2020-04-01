CeeC Is My Guy – Peruzzi Denies Dating BBNaija Star

Victor Okoh better known as Peruzzi sets the records straight about his relationship with CeeC. The ‘Majesty’ hitmaker said CeeC was never his girlfriend.

About last year, it was news that DMW singer Peruzzi was dating the BBNaija star CeeC. The rumours gathered when the reality TV star played vixen in ‘Majesty’ music video. They two also made a few suspicious gestures on social media to heighten the belief.

In a new interview with Hot FM Lagos, Peruzzi revealed that putting CeeC in the mix and faking a relationship was all publicity stunt. He went on further to say CeeC is ‘my guy’ clearing any ideas they’re dating.

However, the singer said that he still maintains a normal friendship with the reality TV star and there is nothing more to it.