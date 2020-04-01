Home | Showtime | Celebrities | PsychoYP Got Wizkid’s Endorsement, Blaqbonez Begs For One Too

Self-acclaimed ‘Best Rapper in Africa,’ Blaqbonez has reached out to superstar singer, Wizkid for an endoresment.

The rapper made a post on his Twitter account which saw him hilariously begging Wizkid for a shoutout, just like raving rapper, PsychoYP got.

He captioned the post thus: “I’m not jealous or anything but @wizkidayo, How far?” In the video, Blaqbonez kept a straight face as he reached out saying, “They just told me you gave a shoutout to my boy PsychoYP and I feel Like right now you gotta give me a shoutout or else!” (he said aggressively but immediately toned down his voice in a plea).

Blaqbonez recently released a brand new record titled “Haba” accompanied by a befitting visual, but never satisfied, he always finds new ways of promoting his contents, hence his new post.

On the other hand, PsychoYP teamed up with DJ T1Z to drop two collaborative joints titled “Pay UP” and “Foolish (Outstanding Dinner)”. The impressive work caught Wiskid’s attention, so much so that he had to reach out to YP to shower him with praises.

In what was a pleasant surprise, the rapper could not contain his joy and he shared screenshots of their conversations on Twitter. The photos quickly stirred curiosity and raised questions – is something about to change in YP’s career? Future events will, however, answer this question.

Wizkid went further to share a screenshot of the singles on his Instagram stories.

