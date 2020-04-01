Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Young Jonn x Tiwa Savage x Joeboy – Let Them Know
Young Jonn x Tiwa Savage x Joeboy – Let Them Know



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
alt

Award-winning Nigerian producer, Young Jonn is back with another hit dubbed “Let Them Know“. This time around he pairs Tiwa Savage with our fast-rising African pop star, Joeboy who complimented the record with his charming voice.

Mama Jamjam is truly Africa’s Bad girl, she can blend into any sound and still deliver. She brought out her magical voice that comes with sparkles to lighten up this masterpiece. This would be Young Jonn‘s second output with Tiwa after ‘Ello Baby‘ which had Kizz Daniel.

Listen and Enjoy a pure vibe that already disturbing our stereo…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

