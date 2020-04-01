Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Jumabee – Put A Ring Ft. 9ice
VIDEO: Jumabee – Put A Ring Ft. 9ice
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Jumabee is sure not being distracted by the pandemic as he serves his fans a mind relieving visuals to his trending tune “PUT A RING” feat Alapomeji huncho 9ICE..
It’s sure needed to ease the tension in times like this..
Highly crispy and well choreographed by the genius himself Avalon Okpe..
STREAM/DOWNLOAD HERE
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185