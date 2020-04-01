Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Jumabee – Put A Ring Ft. 9ice
VIDEO: Jumabee – Put A Ring Ft. 9ice



alt

Jumabee is sure not being distracted by the pandemic as he serves his fans a mind relieving visuals to his trending tune “PUT A RING” feat Alapomeji huncho 9ICE..

It’s sure needed to ease the tension in times like this..

Highly crispy and well choreographed by the genius himself Avalon Okpe.. 

