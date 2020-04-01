Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Khalid – Know Your Worth (Remix) ft. Davido & Tems
Khalid – Know Your Worth (Remix) ft. Davido & Tems
- 3 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
American singer and songwriter, Khalid has released the remix to his latest single titled “Know Your Worth.”
He features Nigerian music superstar, Davido and fast-riser, Tems.
Recall that fans reacted when they discovered Davido would be on the remix alongside Tems.
Now that the remix is here, listen and share your thoughts.
