Khalid – Know Your Worth (Remix) ft. Davido & Tems



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 33 minutes ago
alt

American singer and songwriter, Khalid has released the remix to his latest single titled “Know Your Worth.”

He features Nigerian music superstar, Davido and fast-riser, Tems.

Recall that fans reacted when they discovered Davido would be on the remix alongside Tems.

Now that the remix is here, listen and share your thoughts.

[embedded content]

