Konga x Slimcase x Mr Real – High Tension

Lawal Olalekan Olumo also known as Konga is a Nigerian versatile artiste who is also the CEO of Funky Monkey Entertainment.

He grew up in Lagos, hails from Kwara State, and his style is a fusion of English, Yoruba and the unique Eno (a coded way of passing information without letting the none initiate understand the conversation) language of the Yoruba speaking race of south western Nigeria.

After dropping a motivational thankful song titled ‘Shopetie’ featuring Jumabee early this year January 2020 to mark his birthday, he stepped it up by dropping another hit single titled “High Tension” featuring Slimcase and Mr Real today, from Funky Monkey Entertainment.

This a new song to commemorate with the Pandemic ravaging the planet and pass the message of social distancing and good hygiene. It is a mid tempo party jam in collaboration with two electric Nigerian artistes, Slimcase and Mr Real

HIGH TENSION is produced by Rhaffy, mix and mastered by Indomix and Perfperf.

Do have fun listening to this dope song below. Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD