M.I Abaga to Perform on InstaLIVE 8pm Tomorrow

Rap demi-god, M.I Abaga, is set to join the host of entertainers who have used the InstaLIVE feature to entertain their fans.

The Incredible music CEO, announced on Twitter that he would go live on Friday, 24th April, by 8pm.

According to him, it would be “Judah X The Tribe”.

He also announced he would be performing 10 projects in the 12 years of his music career.

“Whatever the Tribe ask for we provide.. tomorrow at 8pm IG live we spending time going over 10 projects (in 12 years) rapping singing and sharing stories.. shout out #TheTribe #Judah (This is all their idea and organization by the way.. I can’t take any credit),” he wrote.

M.I who has been the henchman at Chocolate City, recently quit the label to flag off his own imprint, Incredible Music.

Jude Abaga has had a fantastic run in the music industry.

He won Best Hip Hop and Best New Act at the 2009 MTV Africa Music Awards, and was nominated in the Best International Act category at the BET Awards 2010.

He rose to prominence in 2006 when his song “Crowd Mentality” became popular in his hometown of Jos. His critically acclaimed debut studio album Talk About It was released on 11 December 2008.

