Niniola Receives Grammy Certificate; See Why

Niniola Apata simply known as Niniola, a Nigerian songwriter and singer, has received a “Grammy Certificate” for her involvement on Beyonces’ album, The Lion King: The Gift.

The Recording Academy mailed her the certificate saying it recognised her work as ‘composer’ on the Grammy Award nominated recording, The Lion King: The Gift.

That album, won the best “Best Pop Vocal Album” at the 62nd Grammy Award, 2019.

“And The GRAMMY Certificate @recordingacademy just came in the mail today….Thank You God and Thank you to everyone that has been supporting. Love U All #NINIOLA #QOAH#QOTS#AFROBOSS#GRAMMYNOMINATED,” she twitted.

Niniola is not the only Nigerian artiste to have worked with Beyonce on the album.

Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Burna Boy and, Wizkid, all featured on different tracks.

However, Brown Skin Girl ft. Blue Ivy Carter, St. Jhn and Wizkid, took the center stage.

It was a big moment for Nigerian acts as it became obvious that they were breaking boundaries.