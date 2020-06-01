Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag ft. M.anifest
VIDEO: Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag ft. M.anifest
- 14 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Sarkcess Music boss, Sarkodie comes through with the official music video for his collaborative single featuring fellow Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest titled ‘Brown Paper Bag.’
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 182