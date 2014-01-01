Home | Showtime | Celebrities | ‘Innocent until proven guilty’ – D’banj
‘Innocent until proven guilty’ – D’banj



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 16 hours 30 minutes ago
Veteran Nigerian entertainer D’banj speaks up once again as he faces stern backlash on social media. The ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner has been trending for the past weeks after he was accused of rape by a certain Seyitan Babatayo.

According to Seyitan, she was allegedly raped by the musician at Glee Hotel Victoria Island Lagos in 2018. Since the accusation came to light D’banj has received several backlash from social media users.

In a recent post, D’banj has said that he is ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and people should stop judging him on social media. He sang his yesteryears hit ‘Olurun Maje’ as he insinuated that people want to see his down fall.

Previously, the DB Records boss had earlier involved his lawyers who would handle the legal concerns of the rape allegation.

