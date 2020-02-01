Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Yemi Alade to Perform Alongside Miley Cyrus, Shakira, others at Concert to Tackle COVID-19

Yemi Alade, Effyzzie’s Music lead act, has been chosen to perform alongside world entertainers at a concert put together to battle COVID-19.

The concert, ‘Global Goal: Unite For Our Future – The Concert’ is scheduled to hold on Saturday, 27th June.

The show is to be streamed globally and also televised. Backed by Global Citizen and the European Commission, the show is aimed at generating billions of dollars in private and public donations to help lessen the impact of the pandemic on those living in extreme poverty and communities facing discrimination.

The concert will feature performances by Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, and Usher.

Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman are also expected to make appearances at the show.

