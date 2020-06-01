Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Broda Shaggi – Fine Boy Agbero (EP)
Yemi Alade to Perform Alongside Miley Cyrus, Shakira, others at Concert to Tackle COVID-19

Broda Shaggi – Fine Boy Agbero (EP)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 7 minutes ago
Instagram comedian and singer Broda Shaggi, releases new project dubbed “Fine Boy Agbero” the EP.

The EP boasts of five (5) tracks Asiko, Ibadi, Fo, Okoto and, Gbedu.

However, his rave single, Okoto, which features Zlatan, also features on the EP. “Fine Boy Agbero,” happens to be the singer first project.

Listen and enjoy.

