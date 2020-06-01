Broda Shaggi – Fine Boy Agbero (EP)

Broda Shaggi -- Fine Boy Agbero the EP.

Instagram comedian and singer Broda Shaggi, releases new project dubbed “Fine Boy Agbero” the EP.

The EP boasts of five (5) tracks Asiko, Ibadi, Fo, Okoto and, Gbedu.

However, his rave single, Okoto, which features Zlatan, also features on the EP. “Fine Boy Agbero,” happens to be the singer first project.

Listen and enjoy.