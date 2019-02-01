Adewale Adeleke Says Davido and Chioma Are Still Intact

For those seeking to know what’s up between Davido and his fiancee Chioma, Adewale Adeleke has an update for you.

A member of the Adeleke family and elder brother to Davido as revealed that Chioma and his younger brother are very much together.

The Chairman HKN made this known while answering a curious fan who wanted to know how the couple is faring. Adewale said the soon-to-be married couple are doing fine and still kicking it together.

He said Davido went under the radar to record his third studio album and so far the material is solid. He assured fans the ‘A Better Time’ album would be worth the taste of time.

Watch Adewale Adeleke speak with Daddy Freeze below!