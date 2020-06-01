Home | Showtime | Celebrities | OG VICKIE – Diva
OG VICKIE – Diva



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
alt

OG Vickie puts out his first body of work, following the success of his previous hit single ‘Adura‘ featuring OLUWASEUN and 9ice.

After a Very successful 2019, OG Vickie felt it’s best to bless his precious and endless supportive fans with a body of work which he titled “DIVA” Produced by Ke3lar mixed and mastered by Indomix.

Enjoy below.

