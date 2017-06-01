VIDEO: Fraudsters Try to Dupe Harrysong

Nigerian singer Harraysong.

Online fraudsters have attempted to defraud Nigerian singer, Harrysong, but failed at it.

The “Bum Bum” singer shared a video via his Instagram page. “This boy wan play me wayo, thief my money. Pls listen till the end and give this upcoming yahoo boy a better advice,” he captioned the video.

So apparently, the caller claimed to be an official from the bank and requested details off the singers card.

Harrysong was patient enough to listen to the fraudster but later busted him.

Watch and drop your comments.