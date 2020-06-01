Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Watch Adekunle Gold’s Live Performance Courtesy Sofar Sounds
Watch Adekunle Gold’s Live Performance Courtesy Sofar Sounds



  • 6 minutes ago
alt

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold makes an appearance at Sofar Sounds’ online listening room to share this very impressive live session.

Sofar Sounds connects artists and music lovers around the world through intimate shows in 460+ cities across the globe. While IRL shows are currently on hold, Keep Listening helps artists broadcast live shows from their living room to yours.

[embedded content]

