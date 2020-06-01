Watch Adekunle Gold’s Live Performance Courtesy Sofar Sounds
- 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold makes an appearance at Sofar Sounds’ online listening room to share this very impressive live session.
Sofar Sounds connects artists and music lovers around the world through intimate shows in 460+ cities across the globe. While IRL shows are currently on hold, Keep Listening helps artists broadcast live shows from their living room to yours.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles