Burna Boy to Release New Song Tomorrow

All is set for Burna Boy to release a new tune tomorrow, Friday.

He titles this one “Wonderful,” he made the announcement on Twitter.

The Odogwu singer has been on the news for controversial issues but recently, he made the news for being the most streamed artiste in Africa ahead of Davido and Wizkid.

As Friday is a few hours away, fans would keep their finger crossed to see what the self proclaimed African giant would be releasing.

See tweet below.