Burna Boy to Release New Song Tomorrow



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  4 hours 38 minutes ago
alt

All is set for Burna Boy to release a new tune tomorrow, Friday.

He titles this one “Wonderful,” he made the announcement on Twitter.

The Odogwu singer has been on the news for controversial issues but recently, he made the news for being the most streamed artiste in Africa ahead of Davido and Wizkid.

As Friday is a few hours away, fans would keep their finger crossed to see what the self proclaimed African giant would be releasing.

See tweet below.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

