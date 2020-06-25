Kizz Daniel Releases New Album ‘King of Love’

With 17 songs, no features and love as the theme of his most talked about body of work, Nigerian Singer & songwriter Kizz Daniel is set to take his rightful stead as Africa’s King of Love songs.

An album which was carefully curated my some of the brightest music heads in the country was upgraded from a 7 track EP to a full fledged album in recent turn of events

His prolific track record of not releasing any bad song since his debut into the Nigerian music scene with his Platinum hit love song Woju has earned him the nick name Vado d’ great.

Sampling preview of songs from the album such as Ada, Boys are bad and Aii Kizz has succeeded in stirring conversations on social which has left him as a trending topic on social media for weeks leading up till now.

The KING OF LOVE album which is his third body of work and his second under self owned label Flyboy inc, will go live on all digital platforms today the 25th of June 2020.

Following conversations by top music journalists and social media commentators, the king of Love album is definitely going to be worth all the hype and as expected live up to expectations.

The album which was passionately written & performed by Kizz Daniel, is executively produced by Mofoluwato Anidugbe and will be Distributed by international big wigs Empire.

The album is loaded with production credits from the most brilliant and creative producers from around the continent including Philkeyz, Majorbangz Runtinz, ATG, and Krizbeatz.

DOWNLOAD ON iTunes HERE