Wande Coal – Naughty Girl
- 5 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Highly talented Nigerian singer, Wande Coal comes through with a brand new record titled “Naughty Girl.”
The new track comes after he released his 2020 debut single titled “Again” which has been topping the charts ever since its release.
Wande Coal had promised an album but hasn’t delivered on that but before then, enjoy “Naughty Girl” below.
