PREMIERE: Burna Boy – Wonderful

Nigeria’s Afro-fusion sensation,spills a brand new vibe, a new direction of music that engages you from deep within. Unanimously African, this is a song of pride that reminds you that wherever you are, as you hustle and as you go about your business when all goes wrong, you can always come back home and start all over again because home is where the heart is.

OluwaBurna, as he’s fondly called, goes poetic when he says the motherland is home, because ‘my mother is at home’ and home is where the family is.

‘Wonderful‘ is a song that makes you proud to be black and African. Africa is a continent of rhythm and sounds; of movement and synergy and this samba-sounding track has encapsulated these features that represent the pure African sound.

Music is indeed a language that transcends all codes and barriers of country, region, or continent. Burna Boy speaks solemnly when he says:

‘Seeing the wonders of my music, interacting with people while touring makes me realise that I’m blessed that my music is universal, blessed that people react to my music whether they understand it or not’.

‘With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to stay home, when they didn’t plan for it, made me reflect on the wonder of just being home and being able to survive under such dire circumstances’.

There are wonders in every aspect of Burna Boy’s life as he has once again, raised the bar in his musicality, broadened his frontiers when it comes to musical textures, and has also proven that he is not limited to just a certain type of sound.

‘Wonderful’ is out today, Friday, June 26, 2020, and is available for streaming and download on all music platforms.

