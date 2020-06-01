Boybreed & Minz – Julie

Since dropping their debut tape “Made in the Tropics” late last year, Boybreed have remained active via a consistent run of singles and features.

Their contribution on the recently released debut EP “No Secrets” by ace Nigerian producer E kelly (alongside Mr Eazi, Joe boy, King Perryy and Minz) is a testament of their exceptional talent & growth, scoring two major features which have since re- ceived much acclaim by fans and counterparts alike.

The Nigerian afro-caribbean and dancehall duo are back yet again with another offer- ing “Julie” which features Nigerian pop sensation Minz. Going off their previous works together on hits like “Bugatti” and “Confetti”, the afropop track highlights the trio’s synergy, seamlessly combining their voices to deliver pseudo-romantic musings over smooth guitar riffs, groovy percussions and pounding drums produced by TUC. The song “Julie” sees Boybreed in their usual form addressing a love interest, admitting their deep feelings and wishing she reciprocates.

Listen below;

[embedded content]

DOWNLOAD