Bad Boy Timz – MJ (Remix) ft. Teni

Bad Boy Timz is making sure he milks the hell out of his chart-topping single titled “MJ“. Shortly after his remix with DMW singer, Mayorkun, Bad Boy Timz has decided to share another remix for the same track, and this time, he features Dr. Dolor Entertainment singer, Teni.

Enjoy below.

