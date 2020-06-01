Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Bad Boy Timz – MJ (Remix) ft. Teni
Bad Boy Timz – MJ (Remix) ft. Teni
- 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Bad Boy Timz is making sure he milks the hell out of his chart-topping single titled “MJ“. Shortly after his remix with DMW singer, Mayorkun, Bad Boy Timz has decided to share another remix for the same track, and this time, he features Dr. Dolor Entertainment singer, Teni.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159