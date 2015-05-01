VIDEO: Sen. Dino Melaye Releases New Diss Track

A former senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Sen. Dino Melaye, has released a new diss track.

This would not be the first time the senator is delivering a song. He sang one for Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, and another for his haters.

Dino also remains the first senator to be featured in a music video. Kach, who released the first single of his Afro Trap Mixtape titled DINO, recently told Premium Times that the lawmaker inspired the song.

This time, he calls out Adams Oshiomhole, the ousted chairman of the APC.

He sang in the Yoruba dialect which translates; “Oshiomhole for so long you have enjoyed Goodness from God. That the day of trial has come because a person cannot enjoy goodness for so long without a day of trial.”

Watch video below.