Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Sen. Dino Melaye Releases New Diss Track
Bad Boy Timz – MJ (Remix) ft. Teni
STREAM: Jaywon – Aje The Mixtape

VIDEO: Sen. Dino Melaye Releases New Diss Track



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

A former senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Sen. Dino Melaye, has released a new diss track.

This would not be the first time the senator is delivering a song. He sang one for Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, and another for his haters.

Dino also remains the first senator to be featured in a music video. Kach, who released the first single of his Afro Trap Mixtape titled DINO, recently told Premium Times that the lawmaker inspired the song.

This time, he calls out Adams Oshiomhole, the ousted chairman of the APC.

He sang in the Yoruba dialect which translates; “Oshiomhole for so long you have enjoyed Goodness from God. That the day of trial has come because a person cannot enjoy goodness for so long without a day of trial.”

Watch video below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159