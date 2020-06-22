Home | Showtime | Celebrities | STREAM: Jaywon – Aje The Mixtape
VIDEO: Sen. Dino Melaye Releases New Diss Track
Masterkraft x Flavour – Equipment

STREAM: Jaywon – Aje The Mixtape



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Jaywon - Aje The Mixtape
Jaywon - Aje The Mixtape

Next World Boss, and Recordings serial hit-maker, Jaywon has released a new project called “Aje” (The Mixtape).

Consequently, Jaywon’s new record Aje” (The Mixtape)  houses 10-tracks with guest appearances from Save FameZlatanLytaBarry JhayPhynoMagnitoIDYLDanny SQdotKeke OgungbeDMC LadidaAlijiita, and Umu Obiligbo.

Production credit from serial hitmakers such irockclassicBlaq JerzeeSoulargeDon AdahTefaPhynest, and  Xsmile.

Enjoy below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 159