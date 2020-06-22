STREAM: Jaywon – Aje The Mixtape
Next World Boss, and Recordings serial hit-maker, Jaywon has released a new project called “Aje” (The Mixtape).
Consequently, Jaywon’s new record Aje” (The Mixtape) houses 10-tracks with guest appearances from Save Fame, Zlatan, Lyta, Barry Jhay, Phyno, Magnito, IDYL, Danny S, Qdot, Keke Ogungbe, DMC Ladida, Alijiita, and Umu Obiligbo.
Production credit from serial hitmakers such irockclassic, Blaq Jerzee, Soularge, Don Adah, Tefa, Phynest, and Xsmile.
