Timaya – Born To Win
- 4 hours 33 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
DM Records boss, Timaya, comes through with his highly anticipated single titled “Born To Win.” The track is his first single for the year and it comes after he took to social media to build anticipation for the track.
The track is a follow up to his 2019 collaborative effort titled “Win” featuring Nigerian rapper, Falz.
