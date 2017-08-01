Home | Showtime | Celebrities | VIDEO: Throwback to When M.I Abaga Praised “Yahoo Boys”

Nigerin rapper, M.I Abaga.

As famously said, ‘the internet never forgets’. Sometimes, the internet may not forgive as well.

With the arrest of Hushpuppi, an internet fraudster, trending all over the internet, Twitter users have gone back to their archives to fetch out a video of M.I Abaga praising internet fraudsters also known as “Yahoo Boys”.

The Incredible Music CEO, in a Loose Talk podcast with Osagie Alonge, said the Yahoo Boys are the ones making the music industry a better place.

The video in question, was released three years ago with M.I, Osagie, Loose Kaynon and AOT2 on that episode.

[embedded content]

According to him, if the industry was left to the corporate world, it would have perished.

“In fact, you’re more likely to get money from a Yahoo boy. Shout-out to Yahoo boys. May God prosper your business.” He further said.

Meanwhile, the rapper reacted to the number of people affected by Hushpuppi’s scam syndicate. After the arrest, it was revealed that over 1.9 million victims were affected.

Mr Abaga reacted on Twitter saying; “1.9 million victims.. wow.”

Watch the clip below and share your thoughts.

