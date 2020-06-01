VIDEO: Timaya – Born To Win
Shortly after the release of his new single, Nigerian heavyweight singer and songwriter, Timaya quickly follows up with the official music video for the track titled, “Born To Win.”
“Born To Win” is Timaya‘s debut official single for 2020, and it serves as the lead single off his highly anticipated sixth studio album titled, “Gratitude.”
The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.
Enjoy below.
