CHeckout The Finest Videos From #DontLeaveMeChallenge

Every month the social media space witnesses a viral trend that cuts across local boundaries. April had the popular Ghanaian undertakers with the dancing coffin parade, the trend was global especially during the height of the COVID-19 scare.

The month of May say the rise of Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje aka the Lion himself aka the liquid metal and the indaboski bahose. The Onitsha-based cleric became a viral sensation as fan dug up his videos to make very apt memes.

For June, Nigerian Instagram comedian Josh2Funny became a trendsetter for initiating the #DontLeaveMeChallenge. The challenge has gone global with millions of traction across social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Twitter etc.

‘Don’t Leave Me Challenge’ see it’s participants make wisecracks or witty wordplay while someone in the background or foreground shouts ‘don’t leave me’. It all started with this video.

Below are some of the best videos from the challenge.