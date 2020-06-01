VIDEO: Cheque – Satisfied

Budding Nigerian rapper and Penthauze signee, Cheque, comes through with the official music video for his track titled “Satisfied.”

The track was produced by a highly rated Nigerian record producer, Masterkraft (Mastaa) while the video was shot and directed by Unlimited L.A.

Satisfied is the lead single off “Razor” EP which drops on the 3rd of July

