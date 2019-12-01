Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Rema Picks Up ‘Next Rated’ SUV Prize From HipTV Office
STREAM: Moelogo – Me (EP)

Rema Picks Up ‘Next Rated’ SUV Prize From HipTV Office



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
alt

Divine Ikubor professionally known as Rema recently picked up his SUV car as the winner of the Headies Awards 2019 ‘Next Rated’ act.

Last year the ‘Beamer’ crooner was nominated as the ‘Next Rated’ act during last year’s edition of the Headies. He eventually won the category ahead of other nominees like Zlatan, Fireboy DML, Joeboy etc.

Since winning the award and the prize attached to it, Rema has been unable to pick it up due to his busy schedule amongst other things.

He showed up at the HipTV Office today to finally pick up his SUV car.

Watch the clip below.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Di'ja Opens Up On Her Relationship With Don Jazzy

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

Oritsefemi's Artiste Collapses On Stage At Felabration (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

5 Most Influential Nigerian Celebrities On Instagram (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 171