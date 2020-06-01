Home | Showtime | Celebrities | Naira Marley – As E Dey Go (Prod. By Rexxie)
Naira Marley – As E Dey Go (Prod. By Rexxie)
- 2 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, comes through with a brand new single titled “As E Dey Go.”
The single comes after he shared a snippet and promised to release the track if he got a 100k comments.
“As E Dey Go,” was produced by the usual suspect, Rexxie, and serves as his third single for the year.
Enjoy below.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Celebrities
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 173