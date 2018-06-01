Peter Okoye Reveals His Family Had COVID-19

Former member of PSquare, Peter Okoye aka Mr P in a chilling video told fans he contacted the dreaded Corona Virus (COVID-19).

Peter in his video revealed that the past three weeks have been horrible for him and members of his family after he tested positive for COVID-19. He unknowingly spread the virus to his daughter who took ill some days after.

During this period, he had to self isolate in his guest room as demanded by his doctor.

Still addressing fans via an Instagram video Peter Okoye mentioned that two of his domestic staff caught the virus and then his wife too.

He told fans that the experience was terrible and further advised his followers to maintain social distance and also take personal hygiene serious. He continued that Corona Virus is real and necessary measures must be taken to curb the spread.

Watch the clip below!