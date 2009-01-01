J-Martins – Bless Me

New tune from multi-aware winning artists, J-Martins. The new tune is titled, Bless Me. The song is an inspiration, soul lifting and motivational single. The song reminds us to always remember that God’s blessings, his grace and favour is all you need as you walk through this life journey.

J-Martins releases both the video and the single together. We like it that way. The video was shot in a Reserved (Resort) Area in Nigeria, Directed by Ben Adi.

